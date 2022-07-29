Auto Parts Cos. Will Pay $1.6M For Selling Defeat Devices

By Lauren Castle (July 29, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Canadian auto parts manufacturer and its American distributor have agreed to pay $1.6 million in penalties and stop selling "defeat device" products that boosted diesel engine performance but unlawfully increased air emissions. In a $1.6 million settlement, the two auto part companies have agreed to stop selling products that disable emission systems in diesel trucks as a punishment for violating the Clean Air Act. Canadian-based Red Deer Exhaust, doing business as Flo Pro Performance Exhaust, allegedly manufactured and sold defeat devices to Thunder Diesel & Performance, based in Arkansas. The companies deny liability but agreed to pay civil penalties and...

