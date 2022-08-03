Wage Theft Bill Would Increase Risk, Severity Of FLSA Claims

By Christopher Pardo and Beth Sherwood (August 3, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- In May, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., introduced the Wage Theft Prevention and Wage Recovery Act in Congress.[1] The act currently has 45 Democratic — and no Republican — co-sponsors.[2] Murray, the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, was quoted in a press release as saying that the act "strengthens federal protections to make sure all workers are paid for the work they've done — and can fully recover wages their employers have stolen from them."[3] She explained that the goal is to "ensure workers across the country get paid what...

