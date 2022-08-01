Minn. Says Tribal Court Win Moots 8th Circ. Pipeline Appeal

By Caleb Symons (August 1, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources is asking the Eighth Circuit to drop its appeal in a jurisdictional fight over state approval of an oil pipeline expansion project, after a White Earth Band of Ojibwe tribal court ruled last week that the matter should be left to the federal judiciary. In a letter to the circuit court Friday, Assistant Attorney General Oliver J. Larson said state officials no longer believe a "good faith argument can be made" to stop the tribe from challenging the Enbridge expansion effort in its own courts, since they declined to hear the case. That issue was put...

