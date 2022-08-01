Ohio Abortion Docs Say Licensing Rules Flout Due Process

By Eric Heisig (August 1, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Two southwest Ohio abortion surgical centers are asking a federal judge to rule that the hoops they have to jump through to maintain their licenses are unconstitutional, saying the requirements are not the same as those for clinics that do not provide such services. The clinics, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio in Cincinnati and Women's Med Center in suburban Dayton, said the regulations and state's interpretations of them violate their due process rights — particularly one that allows for the automatic suspension of a clinic's license if the state's health department does not act on a renewal or variance application within 60 days, or if it flat-out denies a...

