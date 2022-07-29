Cannabis Bill Roundup: Congress Kicks Off Reform Agenda

By Sam Reisman (July 29, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- In the week following the debut of the first Senate bill to end federal cannabis prohibition, lawmakers on Capitol Hill introduced or advanced numerous other efforts to change national cannabis and drug policy as it touches on expungement, research, advertising and the rights of terminally ill patients. Here are the major legislative moves in federal cannabis reform from the past week. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act A U.S. Senate subcommittee on Tuesday held the chamber's first-ever hearing on a landmark bill to end federal cannabis prohibition, with the Democratic majority and Republican minority tussling along familiar ideological lines over the criminal justice...

