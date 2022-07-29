Payment Co. Agrees To Pay FTC $4.9M Over False Ad Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 29, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Payment processor First American Payment Systems LP and two of its affiliates agreed Friday to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission $4.9 million to pass on to small businesses following allegations the companies misrepresented their service contract terms to prospective customers, then stymied cancellations by imposing a steep fee on those who wanted to exit those agreements. In a proposed settlement filed in Sherman, Texas, federal court, the regulator said the $4.9 million would provide monetary relief to the allegedly duped business owners, some of whom had limited English proficiency. The proposed deal does not require any of the defendants to...

