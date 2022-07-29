IP Hires: Banner Witcoff, Kirkland, Barnes & Thornburg

By Tiffany Hu (July 29, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A former Faegre Drinker patent partner has joined Banner Witcoff's life sciences team, and Kirkland has bolstered its intellectual property practice with the addition of a former partner from Holland & Knight. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Banner Witcoff Mercedes Meyer A partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has left the firm after over a decade, finding lower billing rates and fewer conflicts of interest in the life sciences practice at Banner Witcoff Ltd. Banner Witcoff said Wednesday that the firm's Washington, D.C., office has hired Mercedes Meyer, a former partner at Faegre Drinker...

