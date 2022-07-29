Brand Battles: Facebook Parent Meta Takes Aim At 'Fuzzyface'

By Tiffany Hu (July 29, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Facebook corporate parent Meta Platforms Inc. is seeking to shut down a trademark application for a "Fuzzyface" pet social network — plus three other cases you need to know about. Face Off Meta went to the board Friday to stop Lisa Atchison's request to register the term "Fuzzyface" as a trademark for online social networking services in the field of pets. Citing its own registrations for Facebook, the tech giant accused Atchison of filing the application with "knowledge of and intent to call to mind, create a...

