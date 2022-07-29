Enbridge Invests In $5.1B Liquefied Natural Gas Project

By Elaine Briseño (July 29, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Pacific Energy Corp. Ltd. and Enbridge Inc. have agreed to jointly invest in the construction and operation of a $5.1 billion, 2.1 million-tonne-per-year liquefied natural gas export facility project, the companies announced Friday. The project, owned by Pacific Energy Corp. subsidiary Woodfibre LNG, is being built near Squamish, B.C., and Enbridge will invest in a 30% ownership stake while Pacific Energy will own the remaining 70%. The facility is expected to be online by 2027, the companies' statement said. "This facility will provide global LNG markets with a safe, secure and sustainable source of B.C. natural gas through long-term transportation agreement...

