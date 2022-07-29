Biden's 1st Circ. Pick, Abortion Rights Atty Up Against Clock

By Hannah Albarazi (July 29, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- President Joseph Biden's latest judicial pick for the First Circuit Court of Appeals is a reproductive rights warrior known for representing a Mississippi abortion clinic in the U.S. Supreme Court case overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, but legal experts say her chances of getting on the bench hinge on how quickly the Senate moves. GOP senators aren't likely to forget that Biden's judicial nominee Julie Rikelman is the U.S. litigation director for the nonprofit Center for Reproductive Rights who argued on behalf of Jackson Women's Health Organization in its unsuccessful Supreme Court fight against a Mississippi law banning abortions after...

