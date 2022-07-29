Solicitors Left Hanging As New Property Register Launches

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 29, 2022, 8:44 PM BST) -- Attorneys face significant new risks of criminal liability under the government's crackdown on foreign companies buying and selling properties in the U.K. that takes effect Monday. But a disagreement between the government and the Law Society over how severe the burden is has left solicitors scrambling. The government wants solicitors to play a key role in preventing the use of "dirty money" to buy U.K. property, but solicitors' leaders say that the rules, as they stand, are too burdensome and onerous for them. To make matters worse, when the Law Society of England and Wales finally published guidance for its members...

