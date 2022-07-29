Ex-GPB Execs Dodge Arbitration From Broker-Dealer

By Rachel Scharf (July 29, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Two former GPB Capital Holdings LLC executives are not bound by an arbitration agreement between the embattled private equity firm and one of its erstwhile broker-dealers, a New York state judge ruled Friday. During an in-person hearing, New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Reed freed ex-GPB CEO David Gentile and Jeffry Schneider, owner of GPB placement agent Ascendant Capital, from arbitration brought by Concorde Investment Services against the firm and its now-indicted former executives. According to a December claim before the American Arbitration Association, Concorde peddled GPB's portfolio companies to investors pursuant to a dealer agreement with the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS