Walmart Taps Ex-DOJ Acting Fraud Head For Key Reg Role

By Al Barbarino (July 29, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has hired the ex-acting chief of the U.S. Justice Department's fraud unit as its vice president of government enforcement and legal investigations, the company confirmed Friday. Joseph Beemsterboer, who spent more than 12 years at the DOJ, will develop Walmart's government enforcement strategy and lead its legal investigations and government response teams, a company spokesperson said. He joined the company on Monday and reports to Bob Balfe, chief counsel for global investigations. He is based in the Washington, D.C., area. Beemsterboer most recently served as acting chief of the fraud department for a year before his departure in June,...

