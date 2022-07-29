NY Judicial Group Launches Search For Next Chief Judge

By Sarah Martinson (July 29, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The New York State Commission on Judicial Nominations said Friday that it is now accepting applications and referrals for the role of chief judge on the state's highest court, in light of the current chief judge's forthcoming resignation in August. The commission said interested applicants have until Aug. 29 to electronically send or mail their applications to BigLaw firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, which is serving as the commission's counsel. "When a vacancy on the court of appeals occurs or is known to be imminent, the commission broadly solicits applications from candidates who reflect the diversity of the citizenry of the state...

