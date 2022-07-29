Cannabis Giant Agrees To $5.8M Tax Deal With IRS

By Sam Reisman (July 29, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- West Coast cannabis giant StateHouse Holdings Inc., formerly known as Harborside, has reached a $5.8 million deal with the federal government to settle its $22.1 million tax bill. Under the terms of the deal with the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday, StateHouse will remit the $5.8 million via a series of $50,000 monthly payments beginning in August. The company said it expects its bill will be paid in approximately 116 months, or roughly 9½ years. The debt comes from liabilities incurred by legacy firm Patients Mutual Assistance Collective Corp., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of StateHouse, during fiscal years 2007...

