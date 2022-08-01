3rd Circ. Nixes Tilton Co.'s $4M Fee From Zohar Ch. 11 Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (August 1, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has dealt distressed debt figure Lynn Tilton another setback in her fight over the dismantling of her fleet of Zohar Funds turnaround companies, rejecting a Tilton-tied affiliate's appeal from a lower court's denial of a nearly $4 million bankruptcy sale fee. Upheld were findings by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens in 2020 and U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika in 2021 on appeal that Tilton's attempt to recover the fee was scuttled by a term — change of control — in a management services agreement between Tilton's Patriarch Partners Management Group LLC and water cooler company Oasis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS