Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Nixes Tilton Co.'s $4M Fee From Zohar Ch. 11 Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (August 1, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has dealt distressed debt figure Lynn Tilton another setback in her fight over the dismantling of her fleet of Zohar Funds turnaround companies, rejecting a Tilton-tied affiliate's appeal from a lower court's denial of a nearly $4 million bankruptcy sale fee.

Upheld were findings by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens in 2020 and U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika in 2021 on appeal that Tilton's attempt to recover the fee was scuttled by a term — change of control — in a management services agreement between Tilton's Patriarch Partners Management Group LLC and water cooler company Oasis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!