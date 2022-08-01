Zurich Says Exclusion Bars Coverage For Bank's Ponzi Suits

By Josh Liberatore (August 1, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Pacific Premier Bank isn't entitled to coverage of several underlying suits alleging it helped keep a Ponzi scheme afloat by offering ill-advised lines of credit, a Zurich unit told a California federal court, pointing to a policy exclusion for lending acts. In a motion to dismiss Friday, Zurich American Insurance Co. said a lending acts exclusion in a business liability policy clearly applies to three suits alleging Pacific Premier lent millions to American Equities Inc. despite having knowledge of the firm's illicit activities. A Zurich unit cited a policy exclusion for lending acts for why a bank is not entitled to...

