Oil Co. Wants Marathon's $10M Lease Suit Tossed

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 1, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Marathon Oil Co. can't drag a purely financial fight over deep-water oil drilling leases into Texas federal court under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, oil company ShenHai LLC said in a bid to dismiss the company's complaint over a $10.5 million contract dispute. ShenHai, which Marathon claims owes it $10.5 due to its acquisition of a stake in a deep-water Gulf of Mexico oil field, says that although the property at issue is on the outer continental shelf, the legal contentions in the case don't create federal jurisdiction under the OCSLA. Marathon's grievances are solely financial and not related to...

