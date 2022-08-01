Prepare For Scrutiny In Marketing Contraception After Dobbs

By Jennifer Romanski (August 1, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, many women are reevaluating their approach to reproductive health care and taking steps to safeguard their access to necessary pharmaceuticals. Providers of mail-order emergency contraception, also known as morning-after pills, have seen surging demand, causing some to place temporary limits on the number of pills per order.[1] The pharmaceutical sector is responding to the end of Roe v. Wade by shifting advertising budgets toward emergency contraceptives, in some cases employing overtly political messaging. Implicitly evoking Justice Clarence Thomas' concurrence in Dobbs, Hey Favor Inc. —...

