Boy Scouts Get Approval For $2.7B Abuse Settlement Fund

By Vince Sullivan (July 29, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday approved major parts of the Chapter 11 plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America to deal with more than 80,000 claims of childhood sexual abuse, including the creation of a $2.7 billion settlement fund, but said there were some issues still to be resolved before the plan can be confirmed. The court approved the creation of a $2.7 billion settlement trust to be funded by contributions from the BSA, its local councils and charter organizations and insurers that signed settlement deals with the debtor. Those entities will be released from future liability related to...

