5th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of $130M Letter-Of-Credit Dispute

By Katie Buehler (August 1, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed a Texas federal judge's take-nothing judgment in an investment bank's breach of warranty lawsuit against an NRG Energy Inc. subsidiary, holding a one-time $130 million payment for the bank's services didn't create a contract-voiding lien. In a published opinion issued Friday, the three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison's October 2021 order adopting a report and recommendation to partially dismiss and partially grant summary judgment on claims lodged by Natixis Funding Corp. against GenOn Mid-Atlantic LLC. NFC had accused GenOn Mid-Atlantic of breaching a warranty in the pair's 2016 agreement and sought reimbursement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS