Wikipedia Used As 'Shortcut' By Judges, Researchers Find

By Andrew Strickler (August 1, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- In an academic "stress test" on court decision-making, researchers found that Wikipedia entries are having a significant impact on judges' behavior and legal decisions, according to a paper published online Monday. In a first-of-a-kind "randomized" experiment, a team of researchers led by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist concluded that a group of judges in Ireland were not only reading Wikipedia articles as "methodological shortcuts" on legal cases, but also citing those matters more frequently in their own decisions. Legal entries posted on the "unauthorized," user-generated encyclopedia also led judges to "talk about [cases] in ways comparable to how the Wikipedia...

