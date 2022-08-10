Books Boom, SPAC Stall, Breach Battles Top Del. M&A Fights

By Jeff Montgomery (August 10, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- There was uncertainty at nearly every turn in Delaware during the first half of 2022 because of economic turmoil and lingering COVID-19 jitters, and key issues on the docket in the back half of the year include whether Elon Musk can escape his $44 billion Twitter deal and how SPAC litigation will shake out. The first half of the year saw a continued sputtering of SPACs, the special-purpose acquisition companies whose playbooks sometimes put them under stockholder microscopes, while litigation over books and records demands grew more frequent, and disputes over corporate control and the "materiality" of covenant breaches became murkier....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS