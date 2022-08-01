UK Rolls Out '3rd Way' Pension Scheme With Set Income

By Irene Madongo (August 1, 2022, 1:50 PM BST) -- The government said on Monday that company bosses can now apply to offer employees a new "third way" type of pension plan, whose roll-out could transform the country's retirement savings landscape. The new collective defined-contribution pension schemes are an alternative to Britain's two primary type of retirement plan — defined benefit and defined contribution. Defined benefit schemes are set up by an employer and promise a specific income. By contrast, benefits in defined contribution plans depend on factors such as how much someone has paid into their account and the investment performance of the fund. But collective defined contribution pension schemes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS