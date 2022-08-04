Arnold & Porter Names Head For New Amsterdam Office

By Ashish Sareen (August 4, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- Arnold & Porter has hired a new partner from intellectual property law firm Hoyng Rokh Monegier to oversee the creation of a European life sciences regulatory practice at its newly opened office in Amsterdam. Carla Schoonderbeek — who joined Monday alongside another Hoyng Rokh colleague — has been appointed as head of Arnold & Porter's new Amsterdam office. The firm opened the Dutch operation in a bid to better advise clients on life sciences regulatory matters before the European Medicines Agency and the European Commission, among other matters. Daniel Kracov, co-chair of Arnold & Porter's life sciences and health care regulatory...

