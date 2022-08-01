Atty Can't Get Reinstated After Fake Property Sale Sanctions

By Sophia Dourou (August 1, 2022, 2:15 PM BST) -- A former law firm owner lost his High Court bid to restore his status as an attorney on Monday after he was struck off from the profession for being duped by two fraudulent clients and a bogus solicitor. The court ruled that Charles James Ete failed to perform adequate checks when acting in 2018 for two clients selling properties, which they did not actually own, for a combined value of more than £448,000 ($548,000 at today's prices). Judge Thomas Linden also found that Ete had failed to properly supervise the "obviously amateurish" work of a solicitor working at one of his firms,...

