Bitcoin 'Inventor' Awarded £1 In Libel Win Over Tweets

By Joanne Faulkner (August 1, 2022, 3:29 PM BST) -- The self-styled inventor of bitcoin, Craig Wright, has successfully argued that he was defamed by online posts calling him a fraud, but will get just £1 ($1.23) in damages after a London court found he had given false evidence. A High Court judge has ruled that ruled tweets posted by a podcaster calling Craig Wright (pictured) a fake caused serious harm to the reputation of the Australian self-styled inventor of bitcoin. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Judge Martin Chamberlain ruled at the High Court on Monday that tweets posted by podcaster Peter McCormack calling Wright a fake caused serious harm to the Australian...

