France's Vinci To Buy 30% Stake In Mexico's OMA For $815M

By Najiyya Budaly (August 1, 2022, 4:13 PM BST) -- French construction company Vinci SA said Monday that it will pay $815 million for a 29.9% stake in Mexican airport operator OMA from investment firm Fintech Advisory Inc. Vinci, which is listed on the Euronext Paris, said it has signed an agreement to acquire the stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV, known as OMA. The deal will give Vinci's airport business access to 13 airports in north and central Mexico, which it said served 18 million passengers in 2021. Paris-headquartered Vinci will buy the 29.9% stake from Fintech, a company owned by Mexican billionaire David Martinez, OMA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS