Activist Tommy Robinson Fined Over Missed Court Date

By Ronan Barnard (August 1, 2022, 2:50 PM BST) -- The former leader of the far-right English Defence League group was fined £900 ($1,100) on Monday for missing a court date over unpaid legal bills in his libel battle against a teenager. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, an activist better known as Tommy Robinson, failed to attend a hearing on March 22 about his ability to pay £43,293 of schoolboy Jamal Hijazi's legal costs in a libel trial. Yaxley-Lennon faces up to 28 days in prison if he does not pay the fine within 14 days. The anti-Islam activist, who has already served a prison sentence for contempt of court, admitted breaching the court...

