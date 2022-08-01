Cravath, White & Case Guide $2.65B Deal For Valvoline Biz

By Renee Hickman (August 1, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Engine and automotive products maker Valvoline, advised by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, has agreed to separate and sell its global products business to White & Case LLP-led Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion, the companies announced Monday. The all-cash deal will separate Valvoline's products and retail services business, with Valvoline continuing to own the Valvoline services brand globally and Aramco owning the Valvoline products brand globally, according to a statement. "The sale of global products will represent the successful outcome of our strategy to unlock the full, long-term value of our strong but differentiated retail services and global products businesses," said...

