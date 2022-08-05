Aon Loses Bid To Toss Suit Over Pension Plan Changes

By Sophia Dourou (August 5, 2022, 7:08 PM BST) -- A London court has declined to throw out allegations that Aon botched attempts to advise the trustee to a defunct paper wholesaler about changes to the wholesaler's retirement plan, finding that the trustee had a reasonable expectation to be warned of any issues. High Court Judge Robert Miles declined to dismiss a lawsuit brought by HR Trustees Ltd., the trustee for the Robert Horne Group Ltd., rejecting Aon's argument that HR Trustees waited too long to bring the lawsuit forward, in a July 29 judgment that was recently made public. "This is not therefore a case where the defendants can point...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS