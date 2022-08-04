Wound-Up Biz Bosses Sued For £4M Over Tax Avoidance

By Sophia Dourou (August 4, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- An insolvency financing firm is suing two brothers who ran a pair of now-liquidated wholesalers for £3.86 million ($4.67 million) over claims that a series of artificial tax avoidance schemes left the businesses with significant tax burdens. Manolete Partners PLC has accused the directors of two collapsed importers of wholesale non-food items for supermarkets, for which it was acting as the assignee of the rights, of colluding and acting against the interest of their companies. The July 8 filing at the High Court has now been made public. Jason Shaw, who was director of World Product Sourcing Ltd. and Worldwide Sourcing Solutions...

