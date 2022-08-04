No Way To Get £107M For Troubled Startup, Admins Say

By Sophia Dourou (August 4, 2022, 5:01 PM BST) -- The administrators of a London-based tech startup hit back against claims that they acted improperly when they sold the company for a fraction of its alleged £107 million ($129.5) actual value, arguing that there was no way to get that much. Financial services company Evelyn Partners LLP told the High Court they had not fallen short in their duties when they sold Ve Interactive to a consortium of existing investors, including its former directors for £2 million, according to their newly-public July 29 defense. Evelyn Partners said that when it was appointed to act as an administrator for Ve Interactive in...

