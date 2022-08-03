Forex Co. Fights £5M Suit Over Alleged Fraudulent Payments

By Silvia Martelli (August 3, 2022, 4:38 PM BST) -- A foreign exchange business has hit back at a construction staffing agency, saying that there was nothing "unusual" about the multimillion-pound transfers it authorized to a pub landlord in London and denying that they were fraudulent. Link FX PLC told the High Court in a defense on July 29 that liquidators for Witts Services Ltd. have failed to provide details about the alleged fraudulent payments ordered by the staffing agency's lone shareholder to the owner of a pub in Cricklewood, northwest London. The defense filing has now been made public. Witts is seeking to recover the £4.9 million ($5.9 million) it...

