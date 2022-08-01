Alaska Native Corp. Ahtna Can Step Into Fishing Fight

By Andrew Westney (August 1, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge has allowed Ahtna Inc. to take part in a challenge to a state order that would allow gill net fishing by all Alaskans on a stretch of the Kuskokwim River, saying that the Alaska Native corporation can intervene to seek to preserve key circuit precedent on Native subsistence fishing. Ahtna, one of the for-profit companies created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971 to settle Native land claims, filed a proposed complaint in intervention on July 1, saying it wanted to defend three Ninth Circuit decisions — named for late fisherwoman Katie John — protecting...

