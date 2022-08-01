Client Has No Obligation Toward Atty In Agreement Dispute

By Sophia Dourou (August 1, 2022, 6:07 PM BST) -- A law firm cannot rely on a former client having an obligation to act in its best interests in its £3 million ($3.7 million) lawsuit alleging that he violated their "no win, no fee" agreement, an appeals court ruled Monday. The Court of Appeal dismissed a claim by Candey Ltd. that there was an implied term in the conditional fee agreement between the firm and Basem Bosheh, which he breached by acting against his own interests during litigation. "There is no [legal] authority that supports the proposition that, when retaining a solicitor to act for him or for her, the client...

