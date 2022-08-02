Mastercard, Visa Targeted In New Swipe Fee Class Actions

By Alex Baldwin (August 1, 2022, 7:49 PM BST) -- Class action specialist Harcus Parker launched a series of new antitrust actions on behalf of European merchants against Visa and Mastercard over allegedly illegal European Union and U.K. interchange fees, building on extensive litigation over the card providers' swipe fees. The proposed actions filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal seek reimbursement of "unlawful" interchange fees the card companies have charged for accepting payments from commercial and inter-regional cards throughout the European Economic Area since 2016, according to summaries the tribunal published Monday. Harcus Parker said on the claims website that the suits are "potentially worth billions of pounds" to the eligible...

