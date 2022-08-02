BakerHostetler Juices Houston Energy Team With Trial Pro

By Lynn LaRowe (August 2, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has added an experienced trial lawyer to its energy industry team as the firm continues to expand its Houston office. Ryan A. Pittman joined BakerHostetler's litigation practice group as a partner after more than seven years as a shareholder at GableGotwals, according to his LinkedIn profile. Pittman is a litigator with considerable experience who worked for six years as an independent landman, researching mineral rights, before attending law school, the firm said in a statement Monday. Pittman said he was attracted to BakerHostetler because of its thriving energy practice. "I'm very excited to join BakerHostetler in its Houston office. My...

