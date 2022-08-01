Revlon Gets OK For $1.4B Ch. 11 Financing Package

By Rick Archer (August 1, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Monday approved a $1.4 billion Chapter 11 financing package for Revlon Inc. over the objections of the company's unsecured creditors, saying the terms were ultimately fair and reasonable. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones said although some arguments raised by the unsecured creditors' committee had merit, he had found no reason to override Revlon's judgment that the financing was the best possible deal for all the parties in the Chapter 11. Revlon hit bankruptcy in June, saying it has encountered a serious liquidity crunch in the face of continuing supply chain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS