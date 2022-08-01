Sen. Graham Tries To Escape Ga. Trump Probe Subpoena

By Kelcey Caulder (August 1, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is asking a Georgia federal court to block a special grand jury subpoena for his testimony as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others criminally tried to interfere in Georgia's November 2020 election. The Republican senator argues he is protected from being hauled before a state court grand jury because he was "engaged in quintessentially legislative factfinding" when he made two phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of his staff following the 2020 election. That means the speech and debate clause of the constitution provides "absolute...

