ITA Set To Squeeze Lemon Juice Duties Out Of Brazil, S. Africa

By Jennifer Doherty (August 1, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced early duty calculations in its probe into lemon juice from Brazil and South Africa that domestic producers say has been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce's U.S. International Trade Administration issued preliminary rates between 4.45% and 21.49% for Brazilian imports in notices posted Friday, while lemon juice from South Africa stands to be levied between 55.67% and 74.04%. The highest rate was assigned to juice exporter Granor Passi (Pty) Ltd., which came out of the first round of the probe with penalties for failing to respond to one of the agency's...

