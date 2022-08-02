Judge Won't Toss $950M COVID-19 Vax Trade Secrets Row

By Andrew Karpan (August 1, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge has ruled that it's too soon to decide whether an Indian generic-drug maker can use its minimal connections to the U.S. to ditch a $950 million suit over allegedly stolen trade secrets from a small American company with a proprietary mRNA platform to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine in India. The nearly billion-dollar legal saga between a Seattle business called HDT Bio Corp. and Emcure Pharmaceuticals — based in Pune, India — will continue in Washington federal court for now, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart ruled on Friday. "The present record provides an insufficient basis for the court to determine whether it has personal jurisdiction...

