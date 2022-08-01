Goulston & Storrs Adds Urban Planner In DC

By Faith Williams (August 1, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC has added an urban planner from Holland & Knight LLP to its real estate group in the Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Monday. Shane Dettman has more than 20 years of experience in urban planning with a focus on zoning, land use, urban design, and federal and local knowledge of environmental and historic preservation regulatory compliance, according to a Monday press release. At Holland & Knight, Dettman was the director of planning services for seven years. "I'm really excited to join Goulston & Storrs. It's a firm that I've been interested in joining for quite some...

