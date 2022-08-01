NY's AG Seeks Whistleblowers Amid 'Concerning' Crypto Drop

By Jon Hill (August 1, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that she wants to hear from would-be whistleblowers in the state about potential fraud or other misconduct they've encountered in the cryptocurrency industry, citing "concerning" recent investor losses and volatility in the digital asset market. In an investor alert, James put out a broad call for state residents to contact her office if they were "deceived" about their crypto investments or locked out of their crypto accounts. Crypto company workers who may know of wrongdoing are also urged to get in touch. "The recent turbulence and significant losses in the cryptocurrency market are...

