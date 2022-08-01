Greenberg Traurig Adds NY Sen. As Gov't Shareholder

By Tracey Read (August 1, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Former New York state Sen. Todd Kaminsky left his public service job to become a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig LLP's government law and policy practice in Albany, the firm announced Monday. Kaminsky, who resigned from the Senate on Friday after representing Nassau County's south shore for six years, started his new gig in the private sector Monday. Law360 spoke with Kaminsky on his first day on the job during a joint interview with Harold N. Iselin, the managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office and co-chair of its government law and policy practice. "For somebody that wants to work in the...

