Ohio Justices Mull Time Limit To Sue Fleeing Surgeon

By Eric Heisig (August 2, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed whether the time limit for medical malpractice claims can be stretched due to an "absent" defendant, as lawyers for an indicted Cincinnati surgeon who fled the country look to toss a patient's claims that he was severely injured by a botched surgery. At issue in Richard Elliot's suit against Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani is whether the lack of specifics pertaining to exceptions that stop the clock on claims is enough to allow Elliot's case to move forward. The state's medical malpractice law is subject to a statute of repose, under which the clock starts ticking when the...

