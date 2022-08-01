Boston Scientific To Pay $85M To End Nevro Patent Litigation

By Greg Lamm (August 1, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Medical device company Boston Scientific Corp. will pay Nevro Corp. $85 million to end their ongoing patent infringement litigation involving spinal cord therapy technology, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the settlement, Nevro will grant Boston Scientific a nonexclusive, nontransferable license to operate spinal cord stimulation devices at frequencies below 1,500 hertz. Nevro also agrees that it won't sue over features in current Boston Scientific devices covered under the agreement. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific, based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, will grant Silicon Valley-based Nevro a nonexclusive, nontransferable license under Boston Scientific's patents. Boston Scientific also agrees not to sue Nevro for...

