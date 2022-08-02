Gibson Dunn Expands Dallas Financial Practice Groups

By Jack Rodgers (August 2, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP partner whose practice focuses on navigating corporate debt financing and other related investments, the firm announced. Frederick Lee joins the firm's Dallas office as a partner, having spent 16½ years with Akin Gump, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a statement Monday, Lee said he was looking forward to joining the firm's debt finance practice. "Gibson Dunn is a world-class firm in finance, private equity and restructuring, and this integrated platform is a perfect fit for the next chapter of my career," he said. "I...

