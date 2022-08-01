Atty Can't Rep Self In Pot Co. Consulting Fees Suit

By Mike Curley (August 1, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County judge has disqualified an attorney from representing himself and his business partners in a suit by the majority owner of a cannabis shop alleging they failed to pay her more than $250,000 in consulting fees, saying state law blocks an attorney from representing himself in a case where he may be called as a witness. In the order, filed Friday, Judge David Sotelo ruled that attorney Sholom Goodman could not represent himself, Lemonade Holdings LLC, Door Number Six LLC or his two partners in Jackie Subeck's suit, saying he certainly will be deposed as he was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS