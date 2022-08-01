US Agrees To Halt Calif. Oil And Gas Leasing Pending Review

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 1, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Sunday agreed to defer approval of any new oil and gas drilling projects on more than 1 million acres in central California until it completes a new, thorough environmental review. The Golden State and environmental groups including the Center for Biological Diversity had sued the Bureau of Land Management over its 2019 decision to approve a supplemental environmental impact statement that supported a resource management plan allowing the fossil fuel development. California and the groups said the BLM had failed to properly assess the environmental and health impacts of hydraulic fracturing in the Bakersfield Field Office planning area....

